Lions' Stafford says he's confident back injury won't linger

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford insists fans of the franchise should not be worried about his health. Stafford missed the last eight games of the season and back ailments have affected him for two straight years. Stafford says he's not concerned and that should make people feel good. The Lions closed the season with a ninth consecutive loss and won just three games during their worst season in a decade. Lions general manager Bob Quinn says he's confident Stafford will not have lingering health problems. Stafford has a $135 million deal that keeps him under contract through 2022.

