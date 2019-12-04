Lions QB Blough to honor Tyler Trent with special shoes

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough is planning to honor Tyler Trent with a special pair of shoes.

Trent was the inspirational fan who died of bone cancer at age 20 after becoming an adopted captain of the Purdue football team.

Blough played on that team. He's now an undrafted rookie with the Lions, and he made his NFL debut last week on Thanksgiving.

Blough showed off a special shoe Wednesday with Trent's likeness on it.

He says he'll be wearing it when the Lions play at Minnesota this coming weekend.

