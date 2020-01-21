Lethemon Named Big Ten's First Star

Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon has been named the Big Ten's first hockey star of the week for the third time this season. Lethemon recorded his fifth shutout of the season last Friday at Wisconsin, a 4-0 victory. MSU and the Badgers split the two game series. Lethemon leads the Big Ten with a 1.57 goals against average per game. MSU hosts Penn State twice this Friday and Saturday and they currently share second place behind conference leader Ohio State.