Leslie starts fast, but falls to Lumen Christi

The Leslie Blackhawks had a monstrous first quarter, lighting the Lumen Christi Titans defense up for 19 points. But in the next three quarters, the Blackhawks posted just 11 more points as the Titans applied the clamps to the Leslie offense. The Titans went on to a 38-30 win to claim the district championship. Leslie finishes their season with a 14-9 record. Lumen Christi improves to 8-14 and will play Michigan Center Tuesday in the regional semifinal.