Leslie basketball sweeps Lansing Christian

Leslie Blackhawks girls and boys basketball hosted the Lansing Christian Pilgrims. The Leslie girls won 41-24 by dominating the boards and efficient shooting. Lansing Christian falls 2-4 to while Leslie improves to 4-3.

The Leslie boys completed the sweep of the Pilgrims winning by a score of 60-38. The Blackhawks jumped out to a quick lead with the help of suffocating defense. Lansing Christian could not keep up with Leslie's fastbreak offense. Leslie goes to 5-2 and Lansing Christian falls to 1-4.