Legacy of Charles Rogers

Former Michigan State All-American Wide Receiver Charles Rogers has died.

He was 38 years old and, as of right now, there's no official word of what led to his death.

However, there are reports Rogers was in Hospice care for organ failure.

If you are a fan of football in the state of Michigan, chances are you remember watching Rogers play. Whether it was while he starred at Saginaw High School, or when he became an All-American at Michigan State, or even when he was drafted into the NFL by the Detroit Lions, his talent was undeniable.

Rogers was a star at wide receiver for Michigan State playing for Bobby Williams. After just two seasons in East Lansing, Rogers still holds the MSU all-time record with 27 receiving touchdowns.

In 2002, he won the Biletnikov award as the nation's top wide-out.

After starring in East Lansing, Rogers was selected 2nd overall in the 2003 NFL draft by his hometown Detroit Lions.

His NFL career did not go as planned, however. Rogers was out of the NFL by 2016 after two broken collarbones and a battle with drug addiction.

He finished his professional career after playing in just 15 games.

Life after the NFL was rough for Rogers, he was arrested six times between 2008 and 2012.

Many are reacting to Rogers' death on social media. Among other condolences, the Michigan State football team tweeting "we are deeply saddened to learn the news of Charles Rogers passing away. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and former teammate."

