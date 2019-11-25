Leafs' Forward Kerfoot Suspended

NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended two games by the NHL for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson.
Kerfoot will lose more than $37,000 in salary and miss games Wednesday in Detroit and Friday in Buffalo. He had no prior disciplinary history with the league.
He will be eligible to return when Toronto hosts Buffalo on Saturday.
