The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4
3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6
6. Baylor 8-1 598 7
7. Louisville 9-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8
9. NC State 9-0 490 13
10. UCLA 8-0 458 11
11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12
12. Indiana 8-1 412 14
13. Maryland 8-2 395 9
14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10
16. DePaul 7-1 302 16
17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18
18. Arizona 9-0 235 20
19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19
20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22
21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23
22. West Virginia 6-1 106 -
23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17
24. Michigan 8-1 79 24
25. Miami 5-3 56 21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
Latest Women's Basketball AP Poll
