Latest Sports New Regarding the Virus

UNDATED (AP) - Golf's oldest championship won't be played this year for 1st time since 1945.

The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19. It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George's. That assures the 150th Open will be at St. Andrews in 2022.

That means golf will only have three major championships at most this year. Other organizations are expected to announce the PGA Championship moving to August, the U.S. Open to September and the Masters to November, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

All future dates depend, of course, on guidance from government and health authorities.

