Lansing Eastern splits at home

The Williamston girls took the lead early in the first quarter and did not look back. They were constantly knocking down shots and continued to hold the Quakers scoreless. By the end of the third quarter, the clock was running and the Hornets had secured their win. Williamston sits at second in the CAAC Red, and they now sit at 7-1 in conference play after this dominant win.

It was a constant back and forth between the two boys teams throughout the game. Lansing Eastern had a small lead for the portion of the game, but Williamston kept it close. End of the third quarter, Lansing Eastern was leading 41-40. The Quakers would hang on to win it. Williamston and Lansing Eastern are now tied for first in the CAAC Red. They both sit at 7-1 in conference play.