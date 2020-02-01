Lansing Eastern Splits at home against Fowlerville

The girls game was a low-scoring scoring game, both teams seemed to be unable to put points up on the board. It was touch-and-go for Fowlerville nearing the end of the 4th quarter. They slowly let Lansing Eastern get closer but they were able to close out the win in the end. They advance to 5-7 on their season and 4-2 in conference play. Their next game will be against Williamston next Friday.

The boys were neck-in-neck throughout the entire 1st quarter. With a buzzer-beater from Fowlerville's Brendan Young, they were able to bring it to 18-19 moving into the 2nd quarter. Lansing Eastern still held onto the lead and brought the win home. They advance to 7-3 on their season, and 5-1 in the CAAC Red.