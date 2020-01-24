Lansing Eastern Holds On At Home Over Haslett

After trailing in the first by nearly 20 points, the Haslett Vikings brought it to within five before falling on the road to the Lansing Eastern Quakers in a last-minute thriller. Both teams were attacking the rim early, but it was the Vikings who heated up from triple town to cut the margin down.

Brennan Boettcher was impressive all night long for the Vikings and started to heat up from behind the arch in the second and third quarters, leaving the Quakers scrambling to tighten up defensively down the stretch.

Both Eastern and Haslett had their fair share of strokes from the charity stripe but the Quakers' early lead mounted in the first was enough to carry them to the finish line for a crucial conference victory 66 to 57.