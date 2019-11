The Lansing Catholic Cougars took down Olivet 28-21 Friday night to advance to the district finals.

The Cougars and Eagles battled back and forth all night with the Cougars hanging on to win.

Lansing Catholic will now take on Portland for the district title for the third consecutive year. Portland has won each of the last two playoff matchups and beat Lansing Catholic 21-20 earlier this season.

Lansing Catholic will travel to Portland Friday night for a 7 p.m. game.