Lansing Catholic leaves Charlotte with wins on the road

Charlotte girls and boys trailed behind Lansing Catholic during the game. While the Orioles were within range to pass the Greyhounds, they just couldn't put themselves in the lead.

On the girls side, the Greyhounds sneaked in extra points in the fourth quarter from free throws to take the win 51-37.

In the boys game, the Orioles played good but the Greyhounds were better. Lansing Catholic made cleaner plays and drove toward net quicker, resulting in a 76-63 win over Charlotte.