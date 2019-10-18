Lansing Catholic runs over Fowlerville 56-7

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Fowlerville traveled to Lansing Catholic for a match-up between two teams with only one loss. But Lansing Catholic proved to be the better team today. The Cougars take down the Gladiators the final score 56-7.
Lansing Catholic is now 7-1 on the year and looks to continue their success next week as they travel to Eastern next week to end the regular season.
Fowlerville is 6-2 on the year and hopes to get back to their winning ways next week as they travel to Pinckney to take on the Pirates.