LPGA Eliminating Qualifying Tournaments

College players will have to wait another year to start working their way onto the LPGA Tour. The LPGA won't have qualifying events at the end of the year. Because of the shortened schedule due to COVID-19, Commissioner Mike Whan says every LPGA Tour and Symetra Tour player will keep her status for 2021. With no one losing her card, there's no need to add more players. Whan says that's terrible news for college players and for players stuck on the developmental Symetra Tour for another year. But he says players who earned cards in 2019 deserve a full schedule. The LPGA Tour hopes to resume on July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.