Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford said Tuesday that general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will both return from the 2020 season. She added she expects the Lions to make the NFL playoffs. Patricia is in his second season as head coach. The Lions have a seven game losing streak heading into Sunday's game at Denver. They are 3-10-1 after going 6-10 in Patricia's first season in 2018.
Lions announce Head Coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn will return next season
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Tue 3:41 PM, Dec 17, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 3:53 PM, Dec 17, 2019