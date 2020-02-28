Koepka Misses Cut At Honda

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Brooks Koepka’s stay at the Honda Classic is over before the weekend began. The highest-ranked player in field missed six putts inside of 10 feet on Friday on his way to a second consecutive round of 4-over 74. That left him at 8 over par and well outside the cut line at what essentially is his home tournament. Says Koepka: "It’s very easy out here to turn a decent round into a little bit of a disaster.” He plans to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, the second of what would be five consecutive weeks of tournaments.

 
