Kobe Has Been Buried

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family's Southern California home, according to death certificates.

Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of living," according to its website. Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there.

The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.

It's not yet known what caused the crash of the helicopter that was taking the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament.

