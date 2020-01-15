Knights Fire Gallant

UNDATED (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Gerard Gallant and named Peter DeBoer as his replacement.

Vegas has lost four in a row and had fallen out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. Gallant was fired less than two years after winning the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. He's the seventh coach to lose his job this season and the fifth for performance reasons. DeBoer was fired by the Sharks in December. He joins his fourth NHL team as head coach. The Golden Knights play again Thursday night at Ottawa.

Gerard Gallant was abruptly fired as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday less than two years after leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of existence.

Peter DeBoer takes over immediately, a month after being fired by the San Jose Sharks.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the stunning change the morning after a 4-2 loss to Buffalo dropped Vegas out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights have lost four in a row, matching the longest point drought in their brief franchise history.

