Knicks pull away in 4th quarter, beat Pistons 96-84

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 96-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks led by only one after three quarters but then limited the Pistons to 13 points in the final 12 minutes, just missing their best defensive performance of the season. Elfrid Payton had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Knicks, who finished 3-2 on their homestand. Christian Wood had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

