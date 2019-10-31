Michigan State basketball forward Thomas Kithier will wear a protective mask in next Tuesday's season opening game in New York against second ranked Kentucky. Kithier broke his nose in practice Wednesday when he was hit by an elbow. The mask will be similar to that worn by former Spartan Kenny Goins when he suffered a similar injury. The status of injured guard Kyle Ahrens for the opening game has not yet been announced.
Kithier Suffers Broken Nose
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Thu 4:37 PM, Oct 31, 2019