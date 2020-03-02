Kings rally from quick 17-point hole, beat Pistons 106-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100. Buddy Hield added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 and Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Alex Len added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Christian Wood had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost point guard Derrick Rose to an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter. Detroit led 18-1 less than five minutes into the game but couldn’t keep up the pace after Rose was hurt.

