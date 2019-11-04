Kickoff time set for Michigan-Michigan State; tickets still available

The University of Michigan’s football program has confirmed a kickoff time for the team’s Nov. 16 home game against Michigan State.

The Wolverines and Spartans will kick off at noon, and the game will be broadcast on FOX, according to the program’s Twitter page.

Tickets are still available for the game at Michigan Stadium on U-M’s athletics website: mgoblue.com.

Prices range from $145 to $190 per seat.

Both teams have a lot at stake going into the matchup.

The Wolverines are 5-0 at home and 7-2 overall.

MSU (4-4) hasn’t won a game since Sept. 28 (Indiana) and has been outscored 100-17 in its past three games.

