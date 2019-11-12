Khodorenko Named B1G First Star of the Week

EAST LANSING – Michigan State senior Patrick Khodorenko has been named the Big Ten First Star of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Khodorenko had four points (3g, 1a) in the Spartans’ series split with No. 6 Penn State on the road last weekend.

Khodorenko scored the game-winning goal in the second period of Friday’s 2-0 shutout win. The following night, he recorded three points, including two goals and an assist. Khodorenko set up the Spartans’ first tally on the power play and later scored a highlight-reel goal – also on the power play – late in the second period. The senior from Walnut Creek, California, pulled the Spartans within a goal, 5-4, as he got his second of the night with just over a minute to play.

Khodorenko – the Spartans’ leading scorer – brings a five-game point streak into Thursday’s game at Michigan. The senior has 10 points (4g, 6a) over the five-game stretch.

It’s the second time in Khodorenko’s career he has been named the conference’s first star.