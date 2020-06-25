Kentucky Derby To Have Spectators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the race that annually attracts more than 150,000. The 146th running of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will be encouraged to wear masks at all times unless seated and to practice social distancing. Access will be limited throughout the track.