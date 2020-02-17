Kelley Tabbed Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State’s Bryce Kelley has been tabbed as the Big Ten Conference Co-Player of the Week, for his performance in the opening weekend, as announced by the conference office on Monday, Feb. 17.

Kelley, a senior outfielder, shared the accolade with fellow outfielder, Grant Richardson of Indiana. Michigan’s Steven Hajjar collected both the Pitcher and Freshman of the Week awards.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, this is Kelley’s first career Big Ten Player of the Week award. He is the first Spartan to collect Big Ten Player of the Week accolades since former teammate Royce Ando earned the honor on May 13, 2019, as Michigan State has now won two of the last three Player of the Week honors dating back to last season.

A native of Rockford, Michigan, Kelley hit .647 (11-of-17) for the weekend, which leads the Big Ten by over .100, as well as ranking 15th in the NCAA. Kelley is the only player in Big Ten to hit over .500 that played in four games, leading Michigan State to a four-game sweep of Morehead State in Charleston, South Carolina at Shipyard Park, as the Spartans were the only Big Ten team to win all four of their games on the weekend.

The 11 hits by Kelley also leads not only the Big Ten, but shares the lead for the most in the NCAA, and is three hits more than any other player in the conference. Kelley had at least two hits in all four games played, including going 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, adding one stolen base in Michigan State’s 15-3 win in the series opener on Friday. He also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Kelley was also a standout on the basepaths, swiping three stolen bases on the weekend, which shares the lead in the Big Ten with two teammates, Danny Gleaves and Bailey Peterson.

Overall, Kelley posted a .647 on-base percentage, which is second in the Big Ten and a .706 slugging percentage, that is fifth, also ranking fifth in runs scored with five. He is also second in the B1G in total bases with 12, only trailing teammate Peter Ahn who has 13.

Defensively, Kelley made five putouts and one assist, in playing both left field and center field on the weekend.

Kelley and the Spartans return to South Carolina this weekend, heading to Greenville to play Merrimack in a four-game series, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23, at Fluor Field. The inaugural meeting between the Spartans and Warriors gets underway Friday at 4 p.m. ET, before a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. The series wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m.

