Kansas Loses Guard To NBA Draft

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) makes a basket over Kansas State defenders Mike McGuirl (00), Makol Mawien (14) and David Sloan, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team. Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dotson says he intends to sign with an agent.

 
