Junior Johnson, "The Last American Hero," dies at 88

NASCAR Hall of Famer and former moonshiner Junior Johnson has died at the age of 88, according to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. (Source: WBTV file photo)
By  | 
Posted:

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88.
His death was announced Friday by NASCAR.
Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR.
He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner.
He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire.
Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus