Johnson Says No To Olympics

Dustin Johnson has decided not to play in the Olympics for the second straight time. His manager says in a text message that Johnson feels a trip to Japan would keep him from being ready for the FedEx Cup playoffs. That's a prize Johnson dearly wants to win. The Tokyo Games start two weeks after the British Open and end a week before the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason. Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking on Monday. That leaves Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson as the leading four Americans. Qualifying ends June 21.

