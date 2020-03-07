Jazz withstand Detroit rallies in 111-105 win

DETROIT (AP) - Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz withstood two big Detroit rallies to beat the Pistons 111-105 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. Utah led by 22 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons came all the way back to tie it early in the fourth. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run, but that big lead nearly slipped away as well. It was a one-possession game before Utah's Rudy Gobert made two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to make it 107-102. The Jazz moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah. Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points for Detroit. The Pistons lost for the 17th time in its last 21 games.

