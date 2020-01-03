Jackson of Bears Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Safety

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) is helped off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By  | 
Posted:


- The Chicago Bears have made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension. His agency tweeted the deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus