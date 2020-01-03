- The Chicago Bears have made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension. His agency tweeted the deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46
Jackson of Bears Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Safety
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 5:14 PM, Jan 03, 2020