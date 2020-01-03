Jackson of Bears Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Safety



- The Chicago Bears have made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension. His agency tweeted the deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46