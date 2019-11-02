Jackson Lumen Christi Dominates Homer 42-14

Jackson Lumen Christi poured on an all-out offensive tonight in front of a home crowd winning big in the first round of playoffs 42-14 after going undefeated through Interstate-8 conference play.

Homer had some consolation late in this one when the Titans coughed up a fumble on the Homer ten yard line after a bobbled handoff. Homer marched downfield and was able to tack on another six after a fake bubble screen left Jacob Wilson with plenty of time in the pocket. He aired one out high and short to the front pile-on for Lowyind Pullen to make a towering grab with Titan defensive backs draped all over him.

A late offensive push just would not be enough to cut down the 35-point cushion Lumen Christi built in the early parts of this one.