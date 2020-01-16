Izzo's Contract Also Has Retention Bonus

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio was due to get a $4.3 million retention bonus this week-- and basketball coach Tom Izzo gets pretty much a similar deal in the spring of 2022. Izzo, according to public records, signed last April a deal that gives him a $4 million bonus if he remains as MSU head coach through the 2022 season. If he retires and does not take another coaching job, the bonus is pro rated. If he retires he can opt to stay at MSU in another job for five years at $250,000 per year. If he win another national championship his bonus is $250,000.