Ivy League Cancels Tournaments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - The Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men. The NCAA men's and women's Division I tournaments begin next week. The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments to fan access but is monitoring the situation.

