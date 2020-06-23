TORONTO (AP) TORONTO (AP) - Ontario’s chief medical officer says Major League Baseball hasn’t submitted a plan to local health authorities that is needed for the Blue Jays to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. Dr. David Williams says he has read a Major League Baseball proposal but it doesn’t mention anything about travel to Canada. He says baseball will have to provide a plan. Anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must quarantine for 14 days and the U.S. Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.
Issues For Toronto To Playing Home Baseball Games
By Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 4:39 PM, Jun 23, 2020