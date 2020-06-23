Issues For Toronto To Playing Home Baseball Games

TORONTO (AP) - Ontario’s chief medical officer says Major League Baseball hasn’t submitted a plan to local health authorities that is needed for the Blue Jays to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. Dr. David Williams says he has read a Major League Baseball proposal but it doesn’t mention anything about travel to Canada. He says baseball will have to provide a plan. Anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must quarantine for 14 days and the U.S. Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.