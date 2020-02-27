Is Scottie Hazelton MSU's New Defensive Coordinator?

No official announcement yet, but various media sources indicate that Scottie Hazelton is likely to end up as Michigan State's new defensive coordinator for new coach Mel Tucker. If he is hired that would complete Tucker's ten man staff and he would replace Mike Tressel who is staying on in a lesser role. Hazelton is the defensive coordinator at Kansas State where the Wildcats gave up an average of 21 points per game last season, second best in the Big 12 Conference.