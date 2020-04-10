Iowa's Garza Enters NFL Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he'll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.

Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin (OH’-bee TAH’-pihn) for Associated Press national player of the year after becoming the first Big Ten player to average at least 26 points per game in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record. He scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games.

Coach Fran McCaffery says he supports Garza's decision. Garza must withdraw from the draft by May 29 to remain eligible at Iowa.

