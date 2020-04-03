Iowa Basketball Player Transferring



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Cordell Pemsl is leaving Iowa to play his final season at another school as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward from Dubuque averaged six points and just over four rebounds per game in 96 games. Pemsl had three major surgeries over the last six years and was a reserve exclusively after starting 14 games as a freshman. He thanked his teammates, coaches, school and fans for a memorable four years.

