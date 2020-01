A couple of close games took place in Eaton Rapids tonight. The Eaton Rapids girls hosted Ionia. In a back and forth game, the outcome was decided in the final seconds when Eaton Rapids missed its last two shots, leaving Ionia victorious 55-53.

The boys game between the two was another game where neither team had an edge. Ionia scored in the final seconds of the game to force overtime. From there, Ionia rode its momentum to win in overtime 56-53.