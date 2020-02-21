Ionia Boys capture share of CAAC White, Bulldogs split with Cougars

Even with Senior Nick Syzmanski's 29 points, the Ionia Bulldogs needed a miracle to win -- and that's what they got.

Junior Logan Schafer wrestled a loose ball away from a Cougar defender and laid in the game-winning bucket as time expired at Lansing Catholic.

The win gives Ionia at least a share of the CAAC White division for the second year in a row.

The Lansing Catholic Girls came out on top of Ionia.

52-48 was that score.

Lansing Catholic celebrated their seniors between the boys and girls games.