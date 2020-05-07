IndyCar Soon To Begin Its Season

FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas. The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway. That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to “ensure the safety of our event participants."

 
