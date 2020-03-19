Indians To Pay Minor Leaguers

Source: MGN
By  | 
Posted:

CLEVELAND (AP) - CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown. The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona. During a conference call today, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he's not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team's efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority. Antonetti said the team's complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close tomorrow.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus