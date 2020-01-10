Indians Sign Naquin

- The Cleveland Indians have avoided salary arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin (NAY'-kwihn) and reliever Nick Wittgren. Naquin was having a solid season before tearing a knee ligament in August. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million. Wittgren started last season in the minor but became a valuable part of Cleveland's bullpen. He'll make $1,125 million next season. The Indians have not yet shared salary figures with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.