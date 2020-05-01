Indians Lose Reliever Clase

Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson runs to second base for a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By  | 
Posted:

CLEVELAND (AP) CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase (klah-say) has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. The commissioner's office said the 22-year-old tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland's trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians' bullpen this season.

Clase made his debut with the Rangers in August. He appeared in 21 games, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 21 in 23 1-3 innings. Clase is scheduled to make $564,800 this season.

His suspension won’t begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season doesn't cover 80 games, MLB and the players' association are still working out if any carry over will apply for 2021.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus