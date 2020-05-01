Indians Lose Reliever Clase

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase (klah-say) has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. The commissioner's office said the 22-year-old tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland's trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians' bullpen this season.

Clase made his debut with the Rangers in August. He appeared in 21 games, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 21 in 23 1-3 innings. Clase is scheduled to make $564,800 this season.

His suspension won’t begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season doesn't cover 80 games, MLB and the players' association are still working out if any carry over will apply for 2021.

