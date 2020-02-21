Indians' Carrasco Dealing With Injury

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon is greeted by third base coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By  | 
Posted:

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP)
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor. The team says he is considered day to day. An MRI revealed the strain after Carraso felt discomfort while doing squats in the weight room during spring training this week. The 32-year-old pitcher made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He revealed that in June and returned as a reliever in September after treatment. He is working to get back into the rotation this spring

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus