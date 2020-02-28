IOC President Says Olympics Will Be Held

TOKYO (AP) - IOC President Thomas Bach has given an interview to Japan's main media outlets to assure people that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled.

Bach was responding to comments made earlier in the week by International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound in an interview with The Associated Press. Pound said a decision on going forward with the Tokyo Olympics would need to be made by the end of May. He suggested cancellation as a possibility. Australian IOC member John Coates made similar comments. Both are former IOC vice presidents.