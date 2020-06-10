IOC May Allow More Protests At Games

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo Monday, March 30, 2020. Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates and other details for the rescheduled games next year. Both Mori and Muto said the the cost of rescheduling will be “massive” - local reports suggest several billion dollars - with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)
GENEVA (AP) GENEVA (AP) - During a global wave of demonstrations against racism, the IOC says it's opening talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games. Only five months ago the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited. The Olympic body’s public stance eased slightly Wednesday when its president Thomas Bach said the in-house athlete committee would “explore different ways” how opinions could be expressed.

 
