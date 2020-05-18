Hoosiers Land Top Basketball Recruit

Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
By  | 
Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana Hoosiers have signed Khristian Lander, who was expected to be one of the nation's top-rated point guards in next season's recruiting class. But coach Archie Miller says the 6-foot-2 point guard will reclassify so he can play basketball this fall. Lander is from Evansville and joins Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway as the third major in-state recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Leal was named the IndyStar Mr. Basketball last month. Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on The Associated Press all-state team. Indiana also has signed Jordan Geronimo of New Hampshire.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus