Hoosiers Land Top Basketball Recruit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana Hoosiers have signed Khristian Lander, who was expected to be one of the nation's top-rated point guards in next season's recruiting class. But coach Archie Miller says the 6-foot-2 point guard will reclassify so he can play basketball this fall. Lander is from Evansville and joins Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway as the third major in-state recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Leal was named the IndyStar Mr. Basketball last month. Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on The Associated Press all-state team. Indiana also has signed Jordan Geronimo of New Hampshire.