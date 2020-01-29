Honor For East Lansing Athletic Director

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Nikki Norris will receive the 2020 MHSAA Women in Sports Leadership Award this Sunday. Norris is in her second year as athletic director at East Lansing after serving eight years at Corunna. This is the 33rd year of the award and Norris will be feted Sunday at Lansing's Crowne Plaza Hotel during the banquet of the Women in Sports Leadership Conference. Norris is the first mid Michigan recipient since DeWitt athletic director Teri Reyburn was so honored in 2014.